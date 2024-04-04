Sign up
109 / 365
Is It Deadpan?
I've seen the posted video on deadpan and not sure I have the "intentionality" right...but here's a try at it. Let me know what you think please. Maybe more foreground to make it more "remote" and impersonal?
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
Granagringa
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
Tags
americana
,
deadpan
