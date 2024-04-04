Previous
Is It Deadpan? by granagringa
109 / 365

Is It Deadpan?

I've seen the posted video on deadpan and not sure I have the "intentionality" right...but here's a try at it. Let me know what you think please. Maybe more foreground to make it more "remote" and impersonal?
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise