114 / 365
Ripening in Black & White
A conversion to black & white of yesterday's image...this one for the current black & white challenge which is "still life".
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
Granagringa
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
5
365 Year 8 & beyond
ILCE-6500
27th April 2024 2:27pm
black&white
,
still life
,
bw-89
