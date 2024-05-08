Sign up
Previous
120 / 365
Charlotte Skyline
We spent a few days in Charlotte, NC. This is the Bank of America Corporate headquarters tower taken from our nearby hotel room.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Photo Details
Tags
clouds
,
architecture
,
building
,
tower
,
skyscraper
,
black&white
