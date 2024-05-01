Sign up
117 / 365
Alley 1
Playing with an idea and experiment for me and maybe a project that can be carried on a little more...maybe??? Anyway, it's overexposure with ICM and color and street. I took a couple to start and I'll see if I continue...
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Granagringa
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
365 Year 8 & beyond
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
26th April 2024 3:36pm
backlit
,
city
,
sooc
,
experiment
,
high-key
,
over-exposed
,
icm
LManning (Laura)
I like this! It's rather impressionistic.
May 11th, 2024
