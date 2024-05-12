Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
121 / 365
Marina 1
Playing and experimenting with high-key, over-exposure settings continures for me. I like the ethereal effect of these and taking enough images to see what works. Thanks for your visits and encouragement and humoring my play!
12th May 2024
12th May 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1776
photos
100
followers
100
following
33% complete
View this month »
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
12th May 2024 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boat
,
sooc
,
high-key
,
minimalism
,
over-exposed
,
minimal
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close