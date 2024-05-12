Previous
Marina 1 by granagringa
121 / 365

Marina 1

Playing and experimenting with high-key, over-exposure settings continures for me. I like the ethereal effect of these and taking enough images to see what works. Thanks for your visits and encouragement and humoring my play!
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise