114 / 365
Ripening
Even lazy photographers have to eat and let the tomatos ripen. So, food as art, and no reason why tomatos can't be breakfast, lunch, or dinner. For the bld-28 challenge. And, hey, EOTB? why not? ...
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1771
photos
100
followers
100
following
View this month »
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Views
7
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
27th April 2024 2:27pm
red
,
fruit
,
food
,
still-life
,
tomatos
,
bld-28
,
eotb-154
