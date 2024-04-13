Sign up
Previous
112 / 365
Sun Screen
Sooc shot of the sun through the window screen. I iked the effect. Thanks always for stopping by, your feedback is always welcome and helpful. Even suggesting tags is helpful!
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
1
1
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1767
photos
100
followers
100
following
30% complete
View this month »
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
13th April 2024 6:32pm
sun
,
screen
,
filter
,
diffused-light
vaidas
ace
Great effect!
April 17th, 2024
