Candy Man Waiting for the Parade by granagringa
110 / 365

Candy Man Waiting for the Parade

The Azalea Festival is a advertised as big to-do here in Wilmington. This gentleman was ready!
The parade was ....ummm,....ok. Hope he did well!
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

