Previous
Unleashed - A Street Shot by granagringa
108 / 365

Unleashed - A Street Shot

Street shooting is not my usual genre. So thanks to Glover Shearron @ggshearron among others who are so good at this! A little bit of "red shirt" photography thrown in as a way to narrow down the possibilities or I'd be completely overwhelmed!.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 3rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Nicely done! I struggle with street shots too. Good for you for pushing yourself.
April 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise