108 / 365
Unleashed - A Street Shot
Street shooting is not my usual genre. So thanks to Glover Shearron
@ggshearron
among others who are so good at this! A little bit of "red shirt" photography thrown in as a way to narrow down the possibilities or I'd be completely overwhelmed!.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
street
red-shirt
street-art-13
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
April 3rd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Nicely done! I struggle with street shots too. Good for you for pushing yourself.
April 3rd, 2024
