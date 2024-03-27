Previous
Abstract of a Beer Glass by granagringa
106 / 365

Abstract of a Beer Glass

I can't even blame it on the beer, as it was non-alcoholic! Close up of the shot I posted this week at @thedarkroom. Having fun and "working the subject"!.. Let me know what you think. Always appreciate your input! btw, no editing here - sooc image
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise