114 / 365
Perspective
Sometimes turning the world on it's side gives a better perspective, don't you think?
Thanks for checking in and always for comments. (better viewed on black)
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1257
photos
98
followers
107
following
31% complete
View this month »
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
7
1
365 Year 5
ILCE-6000
23rd December 2020 1:57pm
Tags
lines
,
abstract
,
perspective
,
abstract-48
bkb in the city
Great pov
December 24th, 2020
