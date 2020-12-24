Sign up
Lock
Well, I thought one of the current challenges was for "lock" - but, guess I missed it...still a good thought and it got me shooting!
May all your wishes for the holidays and the New Year be "unlocked" and come to you.
Happy Holidays!
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Tags
red
,
reflection
,
key
,
lock
haskar
ace
Happy Holidays!
December 25th, 2020
