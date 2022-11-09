Previous
Next
Beads of Rain - Glowing Edges by granagringa
66 / 365

Beads of Rain - Glowing Edges

Yesterday's image but with the effects of the PS filter called "glowing edges"....
Interesting to see what these filters do.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice shot
November 17th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Neat abstract
November 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise