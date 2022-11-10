Previous
Chains of Rain by granagringa
67 / 365

Chains of Rain

Another rainy shot...sometimes it just like that in Oregon. So, here I am, playing in the rain. TY for all visits and comments; it's always a pleasure for me. Adjusted light, but other than that, SOOC.
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Granagringa

May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
