68 / 365
Bench on a Sunny Afternoon
lines of light that caught my eye....having to dust off the camera.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
3
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1576
photos
96
followers
105
following
Tags
lines
,
bench
,
sooc
,
monochrome
Babs
ace
What an interesting abstract it makes. Well spotted.
November 19th, 2022
Granagringa
ace
@onewing
Why,, Thank you, what a nice comment!
November 19th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
I like the intersecting lines.
November 19th, 2022
