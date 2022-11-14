Previous
Bench on a Sunny Afternoon by granagringa
68 / 365

Bench on a Sunny Afternoon

lines of light that caught my eye....having to dust off the camera.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Granagringa

May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Photo Details

Babs
What an interesting abstract it makes. Well spotted.
November 19th, 2022  
Granagringa
@onewing Why,, Thank you, what a nice comment!
November 19th, 2022  
Shutterbug
I like the intersecting lines.
November 19th, 2022  
