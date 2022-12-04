Sign up
Blues and Greens in the Form of Sky and Trees
In the supermarket parking lot at blue hour. It seems as if I'm just dropping in here once and a while...but always glad to be here when I am. Thanks for continuing to support me in this!
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
Granagringa
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1579
photos
96
followers
105
following
5
365 Year 7
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
4th December 2022 4:57pm
Tags
green
,
sky
,
trees
,
blues
,
blue-hour
