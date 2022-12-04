Previous
Blues and Greens in the Form of Sky and Trees by granagringa
72 / 365

Blues and Greens in the Form of Sky and Trees

In the supermarket parking lot at blue hour. It seems as if I'm just dropping in here once and a while...but always glad to be here when I am. Thanks for continuing to support me in this!
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Granagringa

May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
