71 / 365
Where Have All the Pencils Gone
Thank to all who put yesterday's posting on TP and PP...I am very honored.
Another low-key mundane shot (I'm feeling a bit low-key and mundane myself, come to think of it!) and apologies to Pete Seegar for the play on words in the title....
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1578
photos
96
followers
105
following
7
365 Year 7
ILCE-6000
19th November 2022 1:45pm
b&w
,
shadow
,
contrast
,
mundane
,
low-key
