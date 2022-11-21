Sign up
ah, so that's where they are
Another from the minimal mundane attempts for the Darkroom theme of last week.
Thanks always for visiting and commenting and inspiring.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Views
9
9
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365 Year 7
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th November 2022 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
keys
,
key
,
black&white
,
mundane
,
minimal
,
low-key
Larry Steager
ace
Glad you found them....umm could you please help me find mine?
Nice shot.
November 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
