Red Hair with Long Exposure by granagringa
Red Hair with Long Exposure

I'm posting this one to the date it was actually taken...experimenting with long exposures. Catching up and filling in blanks...now if I could just do that with the rest of my life!!!
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Dave ace
Nicely done!
July 4th, 2024  
