Next
1 / 365
Red Hair with Long Exposure
I'm posting this one to the date it was actually taken...experimenting with long exposures. Catching up and filling in blanks...now if I could just do that with the rest of my life!!!
11th May 2024
11th May 24
1
1
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1791
photos
99
followers
100
following
3% complete
Tags
red
,
portrait
,
blue
,
long-exposure
,
movement
,
experiment
,
red-head
Dave
ace
Nicely done!
July 4th, 2024
