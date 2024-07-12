Sign up
21 / 365
Cape Fear Land and Cloud
Maybe more a "portrait" of the landscape....
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
2
2
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1803
photos
96
followers
97
following
5
Views
5
2
2
2
2
Album
365 Year 9
ILCE-6500
ILCE-6500
Taken
8th July 2024 6:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
skyscape
,
cloudscape
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
August 9th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Love those clouds. Beautiful capture.
August 9th, 2024
