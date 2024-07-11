Sign up
20 / 365
Shadow Stalker
more long exposure from the bird's eye view from our balcony over the river walk path...
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
2
1
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Tags
blur
,
street
,
shadows
,
long-exposure
,
motion-blur
Shutterbug
ace
Nice way to use the long exposure.
August 9th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
That's such a nifty result...
August 9th, 2024
