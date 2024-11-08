Sign up
49 / 365
Light Tower
Evening light across the river. Thanks for your visits.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
Granagringa
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
8th November 2024 5:36pm
Tags
wires
tower
skyscape
evening-light
