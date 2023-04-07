Previous
Next
Market Day in Garstang by happypat
Photo 4101

Market Day in Garstang

Thursday is market day & there were stalls all down the High St yesterday.
It took me so long to get there as poor Garstang is plagued by roadworks at the moment,
New houses on the main A6 road so queues in all directions while they connect the services then repairs on the bridges….lots of complaints….it took me nearly an hour to get there.

Three good things:
1. We got the summer chairs out…..sitting in the sun in the garden reading my book.
2. We had a visitor who brought M&S custard tarts.
3. Keeping up with the golf but we aren’t doing too well….really hoped Rory Mcllroy might do better this year.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice scene
April 7th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Great shot Pat, very welcoming!
April 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise