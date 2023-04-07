Market Day in Garstang

Thursday is market day & there were stalls all down the High St yesterday.

It took me so long to get there as poor Garstang is plagued by roadworks at the moment,

New houses on the main A6 road so queues in all directions while they connect the services then repairs on the bridges….lots of complaints….it took me nearly an hour to get there.



Three good things:

1. We got the summer chairs out…..sitting in the sun in the garden reading my book.

2. We had a visitor who brought M&S custard tarts.

3. Keeping up with the golf but we aren’t doing too well….really hoped Rory Mcllroy might do better this year.