Breakfast time!

I enjoyed having b&b in again last weekend.

I always loved doing B&B for over thirty years & I miss it a bit.

As we are open plan now & downsized we only have guests that we are comfortable with us at breakfast time.

Julie & Steve have been coming for years plus they visit their family so out all day & we don’t see them until the following morning.

John stays too & much the same with him…..it’s good to keep in contact!



I am not as on the ball as I used to be though & I forgot the odd thing!!

I stupidly gave my china cups & saucers to the charity shop too so it’s mugs all round!