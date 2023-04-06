Previous
Next
Breakfast time! by happypat
Photo 4099

Breakfast time!

I enjoyed having b&b in again last weekend.
I always loved doing B&B for over thirty years & I miss it a bit.
As we are open plan now & downsized we only have guests that we are comfortable with us at breakfast time.
Julie & Steve have been coming for years plus they visit their family so out all day & we don’t see them until the following morning.
John stays too & much the same with him…..it’s good to keep in contact!

I am not as on the ball as I used to be though & I forgot the odd thing!!
I stupidly gave my china cups & saucers to the charity shop too so it’s mugs all round!
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Looks lovely, looking out on to your garden. I'm sure they don't mind mugs instead of cups..
April 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful placement of your breakfast table in front of the large window overlooking the garden! I am sure tour guests enjoy their stay, mugs and all !!
April 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise