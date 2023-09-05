Brian & Lesley

We are sad today as our son & DIL flew off home early this morning. The house is very quiet without them.

We’ve all had such a lovely time & the three weeks has flown by.

A bit of hassle at check in this morning at Manchester airport, the baggage system was down plus the computer wouldn’t let them check in on last leg from Sydney to Christchurch. The plane finally left at over two hours delay.

Bless them too as they sent for an air fryer for us which arrived even before they took off.

We have been dithering about buying one for ages as Harry can’t manage the induction hob very well……it will be ideal for when I’m away from home.

Not much instruction with it so trial & error tonight!

Lesley was horrified to find I had not emptied the water drawer or filter on my drier since we moved in almost two years ago. I only use it for fluffing towels & finishing off but I was shocked at the amount of fluff!



The older we get the harder it is to say goodbye. Lesley also said goodbye to her mum who is 89. Of course they are as far away from us as you can possibly go!!! 😨