Everyone was so impressed with this scarf.
Such talent!
This craft tent was full of all sorts of handcrafts that I couldn’t even imagine doing myself.
Everyone said..‘have you seen that scarf? “

Such a lovely day, it’s hot at last! Sadly not supposed to last long.
Some awful IT melt down caused chaos in the pharmacy today.
They couldn’t access any patients details.
I only have five days of tablets to put me on until Tuesday.
Scary how we rely on so much IT. We all need a stash of cash under the mattress!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣😘
Pat Knowles

