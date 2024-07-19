Crafts

Everyone was so impressed with this scarf.

Such talent!

This craft tent was full of all sorts of handcrafts that I couldn’t even imagine doing myself.

Everyone said..‘have you seen that scarf? “



Such a lovely day, it’s hot at last! Sadly not supposed to last long.

Some awful IT melt down caused chaos in the pharmacy today.

They couldn’t access any patients details.

I only have five days of tablets to put me on until Tuesday.

Scary how we rely on so much IT. We all need a stash of cash under the mattress!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣😘