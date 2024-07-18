Sweetpeas

This is the Horticulture Marquee. Anyone who has been following me from the beginning will know that I used to be chief steward in this tent.

Two of us almost lived in the show field for five days.

It was a lot of work & we retired a good few years ago but we miss it but it got too much for us in the end!



I must say it’s not half as much fun these days! The new people just sit there whereas we had lots of seats for friends to visit & wine!



Good entries this year though. Lots of new houses so new competitors.