Sweetpeas by happypat
Photo 4467

Sweetpeas

This is the Horticulture Marquee. Anyone who has been following me from the beginning will know that I used to be chief steward in this tent.
Two of us almost lived in the show field for five days.
It was a lot of work & we retired a good few years ago but we miss it but it got too much for us in the end!

I must say it’s not half as much fun these days! The new people just sit there whereas we had lots of seats for friends to visit & wine!

Good entries this year though. Lots of new houses so new competitors.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1223% complete

Lesley ace
Ooh I can just imagine being in that lovely tent.
July 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yes I remember when you used to Stuart the horticultural Marquee - such buzz and excitement ! Lovely show with all those dainty sweet=peas !
July 18th, 2024  
carol white ace
I bet those sweet peas smelled wonderful
July 18th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Love the colours and fragrances I'm sure, but I'm sure many people will always associate you and your friends with the fun... and🥂 😀
July 18th, 2024  
