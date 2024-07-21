Previous
Last night by happypat
Last night

Every couple of months our village cafe does a meal in the evening.
We went last night. A lovely evening & the food was delicious though I wished I had picked what Harry had!

I’m thinking though that late night meals are not for me anymore! 😨

Cathy & Garth sitting opposite us.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Pat Knowles

