Fuchsia basket
Fuchsia basket

A hanging basket that’s not hanging!
I wanted some colour to go on our decking but had left it very late to buy anything suitable.
At the nurseries we got tempted by this massive fucshia even though it’s a hanging basket it looks fine sitting on a big pot. They were selling them off for £16
I was going to cut off the plastic hanging bits but then thought in the night if it gets windy it will really suffer. I left them on & this last two days it’s moved to the shade.
It’s hard to water high up things now so easier on the ground.

Been out for lunch with cinema friend Dot but we haven’t been to the cinema for ages.
31st July 2024

Pat Knowles

