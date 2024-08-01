Sign up
Previous
Photo 4480
For @maggiemae
The fuchsia plant is in a new position.
A brain wave by Maggiemae to hang it on the tree works a treat I think.
It’s in the half shade & still easy to water.
I think it’s been stressed as it’s dropped lots of flowers & buds so hopefully it will like its new place.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Beverley
ace
And it looks great! Such a gorgeous garden.
August 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
This may suite it better in the shade of the tree - it will need to be watered regularly !
August 1st, 2024
