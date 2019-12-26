Previous
Next
Straight Out Of The Water ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2186

Straight Out Of The Water ~

I so liked the water drops sparkling on the swan’s head.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
598% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bep
The droplets are beautiful!
December 25th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise