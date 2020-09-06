Previous
Beware Of The Guard Dog ~ by happysnaps
Beware Of The Guard Dog ~

He will lick you to death.
As we walked in the shop he sat up almost asking for a pat.

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful dog!
September 5th, 2020  
Elyse Klemchuk
I would like to give him a pat!
September 5th, 2020  
