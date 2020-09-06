Sign up
Photo 2441
Beware Of The Guard Dog ~
He will lick you to death.
As we walked in the shop he sat up almost asking for a pat.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful dog!
September 5th, 2020
Elyse Klemchuk
I would like to give him a pat!
September 5th, 2020
