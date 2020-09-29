Sign up
Photo 2464
Beautiful Sculpture in the Art Gallery ~
Sculptured by Lindsay Muir.
Yours for $990 Aud.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4385
photos
72
followers
75
following
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
25th September 2020 3:13pm
Tags
art.
,
frogs.
,
sculpture.
Kathy A
ace
That is beautifully done but no thank you
September 28th, 2020
Babs
ace
It does look beautiful, but I will pass on buying one.
September 28th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful
September 28th, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
When I look at it I'm wondering what's hidden that I'm not noticing. Maybe that's what was intended.
September 28th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous !
September 28th, 2020
