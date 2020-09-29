Previous
Next
Beautiful Sculpture in the Art Gallery ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2464

Beautiful Sculpture in the Art Gallery ~


Sculptured by Lindsay Muir.
Yours for $990 Aud.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
675% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
That is beautifully done but no thank you
September 28th, 2020  
Babs ace
It does look beautiful, but I will pass on buying one.
September 28th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful
September 28th, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
When I look at it I'm wondering what's hidden that I'm not noticing. Maybe that's what was intended.
September 28th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous !
September 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise