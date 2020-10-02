Previous
A Day Out to the Maleny Botanic Gardens & Bird World ~ by happysnaps
A Day Out to the Maleny Botanic Gardens & Bird World ~

A sunny day with so much to see.
We hired a buggy as it is very hilly & we could see more.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Wylie ace
Looks like a lovely day out, I hope you did your social distancing!
October 1st, 2020  
