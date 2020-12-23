Previous
Next
Splish Splash, I Was Takin' A Bath ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2549

Splish Splash, I Was Takin' A Bath ~

The shenanigans at the lake lately have been hilarious...
A delight to watch...
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
698% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise