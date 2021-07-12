Previous
Do You Mind ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2750

Do You Mind ~

You're interrupting my lunch!
Walking with a friend we saw these miner birds in the tree blossoms.
Had to laugh at the look this noisy miner bird gave us with our cameras.
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband
Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
July 11th, 2021  
