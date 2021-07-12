Sign up
Photo 2750
Do You Mind ~
You're interrupting my lunch!
Walking with a friend we saw these miner birds in the tree blossoms.
Had to laugh at the look this noisy miner bird gave us with our cameras.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4751
photos
81
followers
80
following
Tags
tree.
,
flower.
,
eyes.
,
bird.
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
July 11th, 2021
