Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2754
Two Ducks & Reflections ~
A surprise for me when I imported my photos??
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4755
photos
81
followers
80
following
754% complete
View this month »
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
7th July 2021 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water.
,
ducks.
,
pond.
,
reflections.
,
surprise/
Lin
ace
Awesome
July 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close