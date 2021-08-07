Sign up
Photo 2776
Will You Please Take Me For A Walk ~
Passed this poor doggie on my walk.
Passed him again on my way home still standing there.
About 30 mins.
His owner was reading the paper & enjoying a coffee.
On a park seat. He did have his mask on when not drinking.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Sharon Lee
ace
Maisie takes me to a seat when she is tired. He looks like he is ready to get going. Nice capture
August 6th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! poor doggie , and it seems to be an inconsiderate owner ! He certainly does not look happy !
August 6th, 2021
