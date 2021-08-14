Previous
Shadows On The Tree Trunks ~ by happysnaps
Shadows On The Tree Trunks ~

Sun was in the right position For these lovely shadows to appear.
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Valerie Chesney

Shutterbug ace
They are pretty shadows. Some of them are quite blue. Nice spotting.
August 13th, 2021  
Bep
Nicely captured.
August 13th, 2021  
Babs ace
Looks lovely in the dappled light.
August 13th, 2021  
