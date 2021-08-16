Previous
A Grey Heron.. by happysnaps
A Grey Heron..

Checking Out My Friend's Front Garden ~
He/she seemed to like the red flowers.
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great capture - I hope he doesn't decide to eat the lovely red flowers !
August 15th, 2021  
Bep
Lovely shot.
August 15th, 2021  
