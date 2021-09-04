Previous
Next
Purple Water Hen On The Lookout ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2804

Purple Water Hen On The Lookout ~


This beauty kept looking to the right & looking
to the left.
He looked so 'on guard duty.'
I couldn't see anything to trouble him.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
768% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise