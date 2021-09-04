Sign up
Photo 2804
Purple Water Hen On The Lookout ~
This beauty kept looking to the right & looking
to the left.
He looked so 'on guard duty.'
I couldn't see anything to trouble him.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
0
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4805
photos
82
followers
81
following
768% complete
View this month »
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
1st September 2021 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water.
,
lake.
,
bird.
,
grass.
,
hen.
