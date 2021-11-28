Previous
Next
A Knobbly Tree Trunk ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2889

A Knobbly Tree Trunk ~


This tree has seen many years go by...
Just liked the rugged textures...
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
791% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great find and capture
November 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise