Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2973
My Second Cattleya Orchid Flowering ~
The first time this orchid has produced three spikes.
They look so fragile but they live outside & flower each year.
They are a delight.
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4974
photos
78
followers
76
following
814% complete
View this month »
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
19th February 2022 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower.
,
orchid.
,
spike.
,
stem.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty Valery .
February 19th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Aren’t they beautiful?! Hardy too!
February 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close