My Second Cattleya Orchid Flowering ~ by happysnaps
My Second Cattleya Orchid Flowering ~


The first time this orchid has produced three spikes.
They look so fragile but they live outside & flower each year.
They are a delight.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty Valery .
February 19th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Aren’t they beautiful?! Hardy too!
February 19th, 2022  
