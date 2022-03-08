Previous
Beautiful Flower ~ by happysnaps
Beautiful Flower ~

For my daughter Katrina @koalagardens who has been rushed to hospital for kidney stones & dehydration, Fortunately the road was open after the floods & she is in Lismore Hospital.
Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh Valerie , what a shock , and I am so sorry to hear this , ..such a painful complaint , at least she is now in the best place for medical support and treatment . My love and best wishes to Katrina and you take care ad stay safe .
March 8th, 2022  
