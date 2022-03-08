Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2989
Beautiful Flower ~
For my daughter Katrina
@koalagardens
who has been rushed to hospital for kidney stones & dehydration, Fortunately the road was open after the floods & she is in Lismore Hospital.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4991
photos
81
followers
79
following
819% complete
View this month »
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
29th March 2021 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower.
,
hospital.
,
daughter.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh Valerie , what a shock , and I am so sorry to hear this , ..such a painful complaint , at least she is now in the best place for medical support and treatment . My love and best wishes to Katrina and you take care ad stay safe .
March 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close