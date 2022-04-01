Previous
A Little Gold Fish Smile ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3013

A Little Gold Fish Smile ~

Thinking of Katrina @koalagardens & all who are trying to recover from the flood devastation.
This lovely little gold fish flower may give you a smile.
Such a pretty little plant in the garden.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful plant such great colour green and such fleshy leaves !-- love the little fishes !!
March 31st, 2022  
