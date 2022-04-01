Sign up
Photo 3013
A Little Gold Fish Smile ~
Thinking of Katrina
@koalagardens
& all who are trying to recover from the flood devastation.
This lovely little gold fish flower may give you a smile.
Such a pretty little plant in the garden.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
1
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5014
photos
79
followers
77
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
31st March 2022 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fish.
,
flood.
,
daughter.
,
smile.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful plant such great colour green and such fleshy leaves !-- love the little fishes !!
March 31st, 2022
