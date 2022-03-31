Sign up
Photo 3012
For Katrina @koalagardens My Daughter Power Back On ~
Power but, for how long,.
Lismore & Northern Rivers devastated as are so
many places in south east Q'ld.
Thinking of them all.
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
5013
photos
80
followers
78
following
825% complete
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
22nd March 2022 11:23am
rain
flood.
daughter.
power.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful orchid Thinking of you all during this testing time ,
March 30th, 2022
