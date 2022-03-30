Previous
For Katrina @koalagardens My Daughter Isolated by floodwater again by happysnaps
For Katrina @koalagardens My Daughter Isolated by floodwater again

Rained all night & Lismore is flooded again.
Katrina is not flooded but is cut off by the floods.
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Kathy A ace
Oh no, not again! When is this going to end?
March 29th, 2022  
