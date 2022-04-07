Sign up
Photo 3019
Positive ~
Went yesterday to have a tooth extracted, temp normal but, tested positive for oral & nasal Covid tests.
No symptoms except a rough throat today.
So unexpected..Hope I don't develop more.
My husband tested negative.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5020
photos
79
followers
78
following
827% complete
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A315G
Taken
6th April 2022 2:58pm
test.
,
mask.
,
covid.
,
positive.
JackieR
ace
Positive lines look pale, so you're either getting over it, or going to develop more symptoms. Hoping former and that husband stays negative 😃
April 6th, 2022
