Previous
Next
Positive ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3019

Positive ~

Went yesterday to have a tooth extracted, temp normal but, tested positive for oral & nasal Covid tests.
No symptoms except a rough throat today.
So unexpected..Hope I don't develop more.
My husband tested negative.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
827% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Positive lines look pale, so you're either getting over it, or going to develop more symptoms. Hoping former and that husband stays negative 😃
April 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise