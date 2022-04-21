Previous
Next
Just Wading By ~ No. 2 by happysnaps
Photo 3033

Just Wading By ~ No. 2

As I had tested negative I drove to the lake & parked by the water lily ponds.
Saw this Egret a fair way across the lake..
Taken with large lens fully extended. Then cropped.
Not the best shot but, I liked it.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
830% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot with great reflections !
April 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise