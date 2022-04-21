Sign up
Photo 3033
Just Wading By ~ No. 2
As I had tested negative I drove to the lake & parked by the water lily ponds.
Saw this Egret a fair way across the lake..
Taken with large lens fully extended. Then cropped.
Not the best shot but, I liked it.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5034
photos
79
followers
78
following
830% complete
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
19th April 2022 12:13pm
lake
,
reflection.
,
bird.
,
egret.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot with great reflections !
April 21st, 2022
