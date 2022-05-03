Previous
Next
Lake Reflections ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3045

Lake Reflections ~

Trees, ducks, sunshine & still water make lovely reflections.
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
834% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such lovely reflections ! The two little ducks seem also to be admiring the reflections or contemplating whether to go for a swim !
May 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise